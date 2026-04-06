UCLA Basketball Goes Viral with National Championship

The UCLA basketball team has become media darlings after winning the national championship Sunday.

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Just about everywhere you look, you see the faces of Lauren Betts or Gabriela Jaquez. Or head coach Cori Close talking eloquently about her journey and her team.

And deservedly so. As a UCLA fan, it seems like there is always an east-coast bias to the media’s reporting.

But in this instance, perhaps because this team and its players are so compelling and so charismatic, it does seem like the Bruins are actually getting their media due.

Here is some of the media wave the national-champion Bruins have been riding.

Congratulations to Lauren Betts and the sensational seniors at @UCLAWBB for winning their first NCAA Championship! https://t.co/73VAcvLFvP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 5, 2026

Not many care about the game as much as Coach Close … couldn’t be happier for her!!

Congrats @UCLAWBB — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) April 5, 2026

The State Capitol Building in Sacramento and even New York’s Empire State Building representing #UCLA’s national champs. pic.twitter.com/dLFnIov6bi — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) April 6, 2026

🗣️ "IMAGINÉ TANTO ESTE MOMENTO. ESTOY TAN ORGULLOSA" 🏀



🥹 ¡LAS LÁGRIMAS DE LA MEXICANA GABRIELA JÁQUEZ TRAS GANAR SER CAMPEONA CON UCLA! 🇲🇽



❤️ LA FELICIDAD DE SU FAMILIA NO TIENE PRECIO 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0JUFiz8nLF — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) April 5, 2026

I want to congratulate the new 2026 Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Champions – the UCLA Bruins! They blew out South Carolina 79-51 and dominated from start to finish it! The Bruins had five players in double figures – Lauren Betts had 14 points, Gianna Kneepkens 15 points,… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 5, 2026

Fans lined up to welcome the national champions back to campus 💙#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/XUoYVyBJhb — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) April 6, 2026

Plaschke: Bruising Bruins dominate South Carolina, bring another NCAA national title to Westwood https://t.co/zPEI518mVu — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) April 6, 2026

"YOU BETTS" ‼️



Lauren Betts closes out a dominant career at UCLA with a title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/R09WLRD75x — espnW (@espnW) April 6, 2026

🐻 November: Cori Close shrugs off a tense moment with a former player

🐻 Sunday: Cori Close and UCLA win a national championship



The Bruins finished the season 37-1 👏 pic.twitter.com/gIIk0Z8Kbz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 6, 2026

WE GOT UCLA’S DANCE ROUTINE ON THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STAGE! pic.twitter.com/HPqDrI06gc — No Cap Space WBB (@NoCapSpaceWBB) April 5, 2026