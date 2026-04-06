UCLA Basketball Goes Viral with National Championship
The UCLA basketball team has become media darlings after winning the national championship Sunday.
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Just about everywhere you look, you see the faces of Lauren Betts or Gabriela Jaquez. Or head coach Cori Close talking eloquently about her journey and her team.
And deservedly so. As a UCLA fan, it seems like there is always an east-coast bias to the media’s reporting.
But in this instance, perhaps because this team and its players are so compelling and so charismatic, it does seem like the Bruins are actually getting their media due.
Here is some of the media wave the national-champion Bruins have been riding.