UCLA Basketball Going Back to the Final Four: BRO Celebration Photos
Our Bruin Report Online photographer, Greg Turk, was on the ground taking photos at UCLA’s Elite Eight win over Duke Sunday.
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All photos are courtesy of Greg Turk unless otherwise designated.