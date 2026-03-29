UCLA Basketball Going Back to the Final Four: BRO Celebration Photos

Our Bruin Report Online photographer, Greg Turk, was on the ground taking photos at UCLA’s Elite Eight win over Duke Sunday.

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All photos are courtesy of Greg Turk unless otherwise designated.

Mar 29, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates with forward Angela Dugalić (32) after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in an Elite Eight game in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images