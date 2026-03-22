UCLA basketball HC Cori Close, players after NCAA tournament win over Cal Baptist

Top-seeded UCLA shook off a slow start to its women’s NCAA tournament run Saturday and showed its dominance in the third quarter to spark a 96-43 first-round victory over Cal Baptist at Pauley Pavilion in the Sacramento 2 Regional.

The Bruins outscored the Lancers by 27 points in the pivotal quarter, including the last 14 points to take a 75-38 lead into the fourth. Cal Baptist was limited to just nine second-half points after trailing only 44-34 at halftime.

After the win, UCLA head coach Cori Close, center Lauren Betts and reserve forward Angela Dugalić addressed the media.

Close said she has “great confidence” in her team to make the necessary adjustments moving forward.

“We will look at this game and go, ‘OK, what did this teach us? What are the pivots and adjustments that need to be made?'” Close said in her opening statement. “And we will come out ready to go on Monday.”

Betts had a game-high 22 points to go with 10 rebounds for a double-double and Dugalić helped settle the Bruins in early en route to her own double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

“I think in the locker room it was made very clear to us that we needed to do a better job — and that was before the coaches came in,” Dugalić said.

Betts said rebounding was an emphasis throughout the week of practice. The Bruins had a 62-21 advantage, including 21-8 on the offensive boards.

“We need to be amazing rebounders if we want to get through this tournament,” Betts said.

The Bruins (32-1) will face eighth-seeded Oklahoma State (24-9) in the second round Monday at Pauley Pavilion. The game will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Both teams will practice and address the media Sunday.

UCLA postgame press conference

Watch the video below courtesy of the NCAA for the Bruins’ full thoughts on the first-round victory over the Lancers: