UCLA basketball HC Cori Close, players look ahead to OK State in Round of 32

UCLA head coach Cori Close and players Kiki Rice and Sienna Betts addressed the media Sunday and looked ahead to the top-seeded Bruins’ second-round NCAA tournament contest against eighth-seeded Oklahoma State.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN and will mark the final game at Pauley Pavilion in Rice’s four-year collegiate career.

“It’s crazy that it’s already going to be my last game in Pauley,” Rice said. “I feel like these four years have flown by, but just really grateful to have been able to have a great experience playing here.”

Close likened the match-up to what her team faced early in the season against Oklahoma while scouting the Cowgirls, who withstood a third-quarter charge Saturday from Princeton for an 82-68 victory in the opening round.

Close said the one day of preparation also reminds her of the old Pac-12 schedule that she’s continued to implement in the Big Ten, which requires two days between regular-season games.

“What stands out is their ability to shoot the 3, their versatility, their work down the tunnel with the high-ball screen,” Close said. “They’re extremely good in transition. It’s gonna be so important for us to make them play later into the shot clock, which is going to be easier said than done.”

UCLA will have the size advantage, but Oklahoma State 6-foot-1 forward Achol Akot will look to establish an interior presence. Akot led four double-figure Cowgirls scorers with a game-high 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting to go with 10 rebounds in the win over the Tigers.

Entering the day, Akot is shooting 63.3% from the field to rank sixth nationally among all Division I players.

“They have great shooters, they have good interior as well,” Betts said. “We just have to play really connected defense and just play our game.”

UCLA press conference looking ahead to Oklahoma State

Watch the video below courtesy of the NCAA for the Bruins’ full thoughts on the second-round meeting: