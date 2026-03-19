UCLA Basketball Health Update: Bilodeau, Dent on Track to Play

Bruin Report Online has learned that senior forward Tyler Bilodeau and senior point guard Donovan Dent are both on track to play in the UCLA basketball’s team first round matchup with UCF Friday at 4:25 p.m.

Bilodeau injured his knee in the Big Ten Tournament matchup against Michigan State, and then did not play in the semifinal loss to Purdue. Mick Cronin mentioned earlier in the week that Bilodeau needed some more rest after the weekend games upon returning to Los Angeles.

Dent, meanwhile, left the Purdue game with a lower leg injury after 10 minutes.

Neither player would have been likely to play in a potential Big Ten Tournament championship game, should the Bruins have beaten the Boilermakers.

Mick Cronin said on Thursday that both Dent and Bilodeau “looked good today.”

What Bilodeau and Dent Bring to the Table for UCLA Basketball

Bilodeau is UCLA’s leading scorer this season, averaging 17.6 points per game on elite shooting splits, 51% from the field, 46% from three, and 87% from the free throw line.

Dent, meanwhile, has been on a generational heater of late, with just six turnovers in the last eight games while dishing out 78 assists. He’s also scored 20 points or more in three of the last seven games.

Assuming those two do indeed play on Friday, you can expect the same starting lineup we’ve seen for the last few weeks of the season, with Dent starting at point guard, Trent Perry and Skyy Clark starting at the other two guard spots, Eric Dailey starting at the four/big wing, and Bilodeau at center.