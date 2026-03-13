UCLA Basketball Highlights in Win Over Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

The UCLA basketball team cruised to a victory in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament Thursday over Rutgers, 72-59.

The Bruins were led by point guard Donovan Dent, who registered the first triple-double in Big Ten Tournament history, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Tyler Bilodeau led UCLA’s scoring with 21 points.

UCLA held Rutgers to just 38% shooting, and just .881 points per possession. Rutgers’ leading scorer, Tariq Francis, scored just 6 points on 2 of 11 shooting.