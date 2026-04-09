UCLA Basketball Lands Auburn Transfer Forward Filip Jovic

The first addition of the offseason for UCLA basketball is here: Transfer power forward Filip Jovic from Auburn has signed with the Bruins.

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Jovic, a 6-8, 225-pounder, will be a sophomore next season. He’s pretty athletic, and has shown flashes of potential around the rim for Auburn during his freshman year, averaging 6.3 and 4.0 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. He’s also shown some potential defensively.

One thing that stands out both in his film and statistically is his willingness to play through contact on offense — his free throw rate is 71.2%, with 99 free throw attempts on 139 field goal attempts. That free-throw rate would have been second on the team last year after Steven Jamerson, but ahead of everyone else by a ton. He’ll need to improve his shooting from the stripe, though, hitting just 55% last season.

Filip Jovic (Photo by Matt Rudolph/AuburnSports)

Jovic is from Bosnia & Herzegovina, and is expected to provide depth on UCLA’s front line for the 2026-27 season, with the potential to compete at the starting four position depending on his development.

Adding a transfer with three years of eligibility remaining is an added bonus. Mick Cronin’s program benefits more the longer a prospect can stay within his system.

The Bruins are still looking to add potential starters at shooting guard, wing, and at center, in addition to depth on the bench.

For more in-depth analysis of his game, and to get the complete lowdown on UCLA’s transfer recruiting, go to BRO’s UCLA Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker.