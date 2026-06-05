UCLA basketball lands commitment from wing Gunars Grinvalds

As BRO reported earlier this week, the Bruins have picked up an international commitment.

He is Real Madrid wing, 18-year old Gunars Grinvalds.

Grinvalds, listed at 6’7, is coming in for the 2026-27 season. He made his senior team debut for Real Madrid this season in October. He’s a solid prospect with good offensive skill, showing good shot mechanics, some ability to slash, and a willingness to play with some physicality.

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Grinvalds joins an incoming class that includes transfer guards Jaylen Petty and Azavier Robinson and transfer forward Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura. Grinvalds would be coming in as a true freshman, and is the equivalent of an American high school senior.

He’s originally from Latvia, but has been in the Real Madrid youth system since 2021, and has been a productive player for both the U-18 and U-22 teams.

While he doesn’t project as an immediate starter for the 2026-27 season, he adds depth on the wing and should develop into a good college shooter.

From what we know, the UCLA basketball program is also in the mix for another wing prospect from the European ranks, a higher profile prospect with obvious NBA upside.

Watch highlights of Gunars Grinvalds here: