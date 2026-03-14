UCLA basketball loses to Purdue 73-66 in Big Ten semifinals

Sixth-seeded UCLA, undersized and shorthanded without its leading scorer, was on the wrong end of some more tough luck Saturday. With its postseason fate all but assured, health and March Madness hopes took priority over its stay in the Big Ten tournament.

The Bruins, without their two all-conference standouts for most of the contest, erased a double-digit deficit before losing 73-66 to seventh-seeded Purdue in the Big Ten tournament semifinals Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.

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UCLA (23-11) was already without All-Big Ten third-team forward Tyler Bilodeau, who injured his right knee in the first half of Friday’s quarterfinal win over Michigan State but is expected to return for the NCAA tournament.

Before the end of the first half against the Boilermakers, all-conference honorable mention point guard Donovan Dent left the game with a calf strain and headed to the locker room. He had two points and an assist in 10 minutes and returned to the bench before the end of the half. He sat out the rest of the contest for precautionary reasons.

Purdue (26-8) quickly raced out to a 15-2 lead before UCLA’s defense settled in and held them scoreless for 6 1/2 minutes.

The Bruins battled back to tie the game 17-17, but the Boilermakers made six 3-pointers in the half — including a buzzer-beater from guard Jack Benter to take a 34-27 lead into the locker room.

UCLA trailed by as many as 13 early in the second half before trimming the deficit to 58-57 on a Skyy Clark 3-pointer with 6:14 to play. The basket capped a 9-0 run.

The Bruins then tied the game on two occasions, including a Brandon Williams dunk to make it 62-62 with 3:41 left, before running out of steam. UCLA’s lone 2-0 lead was the game’s opening basket.

Guard Trent Perry led four UCLA double-digit scorers with 15 points and added nine assists in 40 minutes. The Bruins shot 43.9% including 14 of 30 in the second half.

Boilermakers point guard Braden Smith, a first-team all-conference selection, was limited to five points on 1-of-7 shooting and nine assists with five turnovers. Center Oscar Cluff led the team with 17 points and 14 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end.

Purdue, which was 14 of 26 from the field in the second half, will meet Michigan in Sunday’s Big Ten championship game.

The Wolverines, the regular-season champion in search of back-to-back Big Ten tournament titles, held off fifth-seeded Wisconsin 68-65 on Yaxel Lendeborg‘s game-winning 3-pointer in Saturday’s other semifinal.

Stay tuned to Bruin Report Online for a more detailed game review and analysis.

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The Bruins will now await tomorrow’s Selection Sunday broadcast on CBS to learn their seed, opponent and where they will begin next week’s NCAA tournament. The show will air at 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

UCLA entered Saturday ranked 31st in the NET rankings with the help of five Quad 1 victories, including four wins over top-10 opponents — all since January. Its most impressive victory was Friday’s Big Ten quarterfinal victory over Michigan State, the nation’s eighth-ranked team, while without Bilodeau for the entire second half.

The Bruins also entered the day ranked 27th with 3.63 Wins Above Bubble — the trendy new metric used by the selection committee to help evaluate at-large teams and their win totals if they played the same schedule.