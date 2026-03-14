UCLA's Mick Cronin, Eric Dailey and Trent Perry Talk About the Semifinal Loss to Purdue

UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin and players Eric Dailey and Trent Perry talked to the media after UCLA’s loss to Purdue in the semifinal of the Big Ten Tournament.

Cronin spoke about having to try to make up for playing without his two big guns, Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau, and the valliant effort by the rest of his team, but the difference in the game being rebounding.

Cronin confirmed Dent has a mild calf strain.

He spoke about his bench getting experience, which could help in the NCAA Tournament.

Dailey talked about the team gelling together down the stretch of the season.

Perry spoke about fighting hard againt Purdue and the experience for the Bruins off the bench.