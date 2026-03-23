UCLA Basketball: Mick Cronin’s Path Just Got Narrower

UCLA Basketball: Mick Cronin’s Path Just Got Narrowerby: Tracy Pierson31 minutes agoBruinReportRead In AppMar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn ImagesThis season -- punctuated by some real lows and a second-round NCAA Tournament bow-out -- has made next season a make-or-break one for Mick Cronin...