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UCLA Basketball: Mick Cronin’s Path Just Got Narrower

Tracy Pierson UCLA publisherby: Tracy Pierson31 minutes agoBruinReport
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-UCLA at Connecticut
Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This season -- punctuated by some real lows and a second-round NCAA Tournament bow-out -- has made next season a make-or-break one for Mick Cronin...

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