UCLA Basketball on Tounde Yessoufou Watch During NBA Draft Combine

UCLA Basketball on Tounde Yessoufou Watch During NBA Draft Combineby: Tracy Pierson1 hour agoBruinReportRead In AppFeb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn ImagesJust about everything that is holy for UCLA basketball depends on how Baylor transfer Tounde Yessofou does in this week's NBA Draft Combine...