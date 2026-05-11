Skip to main content
UCLA
Join Now

UCLA Basketball on Tounde Yessoufou Watch During NBA Draft Combine

Tracy Pierson UCLA publisherby: Tracy Pierson1 hour agoBruinReport
NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Baylor
Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Just about everything that is holy for UCLA basketball depends on how Baylor transfer Tounde Yessofou does in this week's NBA Draft Combine...

$1 for 3 months
then billed annually
Bruin Report Online
+
+
One subscription: The best UCLA Bruins coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.