UCLA Basketball Players Perform With Dance Team

Three members of the UCLA basketball team performed with UCLA’s dance team at halftime of Tuesday’s Nebraska game.

No, it wasn’t Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

It was Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez and Charlisse Leger-Walker of the No. 2-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team.

I apologize that I was a little slow to get out the iPhone, so I didn’t get the entire routine on video (UCLA women’s basketball promises the entire video will be posted on Monday). But you get an idea of their dancing chops in the minute or so I did capture.