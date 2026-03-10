UCLA basketball practice video before Big Ten Tournament

UCLA held its final practice in Westwood on Tuesday morning before hopping on a flight to Chicago for the Big Ten Tournament, with the Bruins slated to play their first game against the winner of Minnesota and Rutgers Thursday night.

With their final Westwood practice, we were able to watch the first ten or so minutes. The Bruins began with a fun (tiring) drill with three-man rotations up and down the court practicing no-pass fast breaks, with the goal of seeing if they could go the full time without the ball hitting the ground.

Next, UCLA worked on rotating on defense against skip passes.

Finally, the Bruins worked on closing out with two hands and chest forward to prevent easy dribble-drives, as Mick Cronin discussed in his media availability just before practice began.

Watch the video from practice below: