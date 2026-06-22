UCLA Basketball Recruiting: Latest with Nikola Kusturica

UCLA basketball is pursuing Serbian wing Nikola Kusturica for the 2026-27 season. Kusturica is one of the best young prospects in Europe, and at just 17 years old, has two years of college basketball to play before he’ll be eligible for the NBA Draft.

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Some of the main schools that have been recruiting Kusturica are Gonzaga, Kentucky, Michigan, and UCLA.

Michigan, obviously, had a big shakeup this morning, with head coach Dusty May moving on to the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA.

Given that, we have the latest info on Kusturica and UCLA up on the message board.

Go here.