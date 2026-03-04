Skip to main content
UCLA Basketball Senior Night: Video

Tracy Pierson UCLA publisherby: Tracy Pierson26 minutes agoBruinReport

UCLA basketball honored its seniors before the Nebraska game Tuesday.

A game, by the way, in which UCLA blew out the No.-9 ranked Cornhuskers, 72-52 (for our review of the game GO HERE).

The seniors honored included: Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent, Skyy Clark, Jamar Brown, Steven Jamerson, Anthony Peoples, Evan Manjikian and Jack Seidler.

With it being blowout, all seniors played in the Nebraska game.

