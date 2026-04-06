UCLA Basketball Stars Projected to Set WNBA Draft Record

The national champs certainly had some talent on the roster — if you go by the various projections of the WNBA Draft.

In fact, UCLA very well could set a record. All of UCLA’s six seniors are projected to be taken in the WNBA Draft by various services, which would be the most taken from any one college program in a single year (two teams have had five taken previously, including South Carolina in 2023).

The WNBA Draft is April 13.

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UCLA’s 6-7 center is projected to be the highest drafted among the Bruins, projected 4th by Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, ESPN and Yahoo Sports. The Washington Mystics are projected to draft fourth and take the UCLA All-American.

Kiki Rice

Bruin guard Kiki Rice is projected 5th by CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, and CBS Sports, and 12th by ESPN. The Chicago Sky have the draft’s fifth pick.

Gianna Kneepkens

Dead-eye shooter Gianna Kneepkens projects to go 8th by CBS Sports and 9th by ESPN, Yahoo Sports and Bleacher Report. If she did go 9th, she’d be drafted by the Washington Mystics and play with Betts if the projections hold.

Gabriela Jaquez

Do-everything guard Gabriela Jaquez is projected to go 10th by Bleacher Report and Yahoo Sports, 12th by CBS Sports and 15th by ESPN. The Indiana Fever has the draft’s 10th pick.

Angela Dugalić

Bleacher Report has the best sixth man in the country, Angela Dugalić, going 13th in the draft, while CBS Sports projects her 22nd. ESPN and Yahoo project her to be drafted but don’t project a draft number.

Charlisse Leger-Walker

Point guard Charlisse Leger-Walker is projected 14th by CBS Sports and 20th by Bleacher Report, and ESPN has her slated to be drafted.

Projected Drafts:

— Bleacher Report

— Yahoo Sports

— CBS Sports

— ESPN