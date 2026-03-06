UCLA Basketball 2026 Target Joe Philon Sets Commitment Date

Joe Philon, the 2026 four-star prospect from Tampa (Fla.) Montverde, is nearing the end of his recruitment.

The 6-8 forward had narrowed his choices down to four schools: UCLA, South Florida, Ohio State, and UNLV.

On Social Media Friday he set his commitment date as March 21st. He’ll make his announcement at the Skills Center in Tampa at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Joe Philon / Montverde Basketball

He has officially visited each of his finalists, most recently visiting UNLV last weekend. He saw UCLA in early February.

Philon previously told On3’s Joe Tipton this about UCLA: “UCLA is not just a basketball school, it’s a basketball institution. The history is amazing but that is not the main reason for them making the list. Coach Cronin talked to me about my defensive potential and what they will do to help enhance that part of my game. I love that and the Big 10 is a very tough and competitive league. I think the physicalness of the league will force me to improve that part of my game.”

After his UCLA official visit, it was thought the Bruins were in a good position for him.

Recently, however, the word is that the NIL situation for Philon has gotten more competitive.

Per On3, Philon is the No. 53 prospect in the national class of 2026, a four star and rated 93. He’s the No. 7 power forward nationally.

Tipton on Philon: JoJo Philon has excellent length with a twitchy and fluid athletic disposition. He is capable of guarding all five positions at this level, sliding his feet, opening his hips, and guarding down a lineup. He is going to have to find how he can become an offensive weapon. In this setting they use him as the primary initiator, and that’s just not his game at this point. Streamlining things is next for him, there is some very intriguing production in there, especially with his ability to affect the game on the defensive end.



A lengthy and fluid player. His highest presence was on the defensive end here, showing an ability to switch and slide. Figuring out his offensive game are the next steps, but he shows flashes of touch and handle.

**Check back at this space later today for a possible insider update on UCLA’s chances with Philon.**