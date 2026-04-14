UCLA Basketball to Host No. 5-Ranked Transfer John Blackwell on Visit Tuesday

It’s a pretty big day for UCLA transfer recruiting.

The No. 5-ranked player in the transfer portal, Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, is scheduled to visit UCLA Tuesday.

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Blackwell, the 6-4 senior-to-be, was one of the top scorers in the Big Ten last season, averaging 19 points per game and, on volume shooting, shot 39% from three. He would immediately become UCLA’s offensive alpha-dog for the 2026-2027 season.

Jan 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Recruiting Against the Big Dog and the Father’s Alma Mater

UCLA has some pretty stiff competition in trying to reel in Blackwell. Duke, which is perhaps the toughest program to beat in recruiting, is involved, and Illinois, where his father went, is aggressively pursuing.

UCLA will hope that Blackwell will want to be in Los Angeles. His agent, Todd Ramasar, a former UCLA player, is based in Los Angeles.

Blackwell has been in Los Angeles for a while with Ramasar.

NIL is always a factor, of course, and Duke usually has plenty to throw around. Illinois, in recent years, hasn’t been slack in the NIL department either. It’s going to take a pretty lucrative NIL package from UCLA to compete.

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