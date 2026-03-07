UCLA Basketball's Close, Betts and Rice Talk Big Ten Tourney Win over Ohio State

UCLA women’s basketball beat Ohio State 72-62 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the Big Ten championship game tomorrow, where the Bruins will face the winner of Iowa and Michigan.

You can read Jonathan Lee’s excellent recap of the UCLA win over the feisty Buckeyes here. The Bruins played efficient halfcourt offense and also really handled Ohio State’s star point guard, Jaloni Cambridge, limiting her to 14 points after she exploded for 28 in the first matchup between these two teams in December.

After the game, UCLA head coach Cori Close, star center Lauren Betts, and star point guard Kiki Rice spoke with the media. Close discussed how Ohio State plays so hard, and how UCLA had opportunities to stretch its lead but couldn’t get it done.

Rice spoke about the Bruins’ big start after not doing so against Washington in the quarter-finals. Betts talked about UCLA’s depth of talent, and how she’s proud that everyone was able to step up in a big situation.