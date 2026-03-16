UCLA Basketball's Donovan Dent on NCAA Tournament, His Health, the Team Peaking and More (WITH TRANSCRIPT)

UCLA basketball’s senior point guard Donovan Dent talked Monday about the NCAA Tournament, and he said that he’s 100% after sitting out most of the Purdue game due to a calf injury.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

He spoke about the team playing well recently and its readiness for the Tournament.

Transcript

ACTIVITY FOR INJURIES?

“Yeah, we were doing some strength tests today, we had a couple this morning. We have a couple more days to rehab it, so we’re happy with where it’s at right now.”

HOW EAGER ARE YOU GUYS TO GET BACK TOGETHER WITH YOUR WHOLE TEAM? YOU GUYS WERE PEAKING, AND THEN TYLER BILODEAU WENT DOWN, BUT TO GET BACK TOGETHER AND START A RUN.

“We’re feeling good about it. We feel like we’re at one of the highest points of the team on the whole season, so we’re just hoping to keep riding that wave and keep flowing.”

WHAT WOULD YOU SAY HAS SPARKED THE WAY YOU GUYS HAVE PLAYED?

“I would say we all changed our mindset, like as a whole collective team. We know what’s winning us games is on the defensive side of it — we know our offense can score the ball really well — but we’ve been priding ourself on defense and we’re going to keep doing that.”

ONE OF THE THINGS I KNOW YOU DO IS YOU AREN’T INTIMIDATED, AT ALL. YOU DO THE INTIMIDATION TO THE OPPOSITION.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s kind of the role you want to have. Like everyone, we all play the same game so it’s like why be scared, really. We just want to keep playing the same way we play.”

DID YOU PRACTICE TODAY, 100%? EVERYTHING WAS GOOD?

“Yeah, everything was smooth. We didn’t really get too much on the court, we were more so worried about other stuff. But it was fine during that.”

BUT YOU’RE FEELING 100%?

“Yeah.”

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOU AND YOUR TEAMMATES’ POSITION RIGHT NOW AS THIS SEASON GETS DEEPER AND DEEPER?

“We’re feeling good. Like I told him, we’re just at one of the highest points of the team, in general. We just want to keep flowing, really. We know what’s winning us games and we’re going to keep doing it.”

AND YOU KNOW AT THIS PLACE, UCLA, WINNING IS EXPECTED.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s what we come here for. We know they hang up banners here; that’s what we’re hoping to do here in this March run.”

YOU GUYS HAD NOT PLAYED WELL ON THE ROAD BEFORE THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT. DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU’VE KIND OF UNLOCKED SOMETHING, HAVING TO TRAVEL ACROSS THE COUNTRY AGAIN NOW?

“I mean, yeah, we’re not too worried about where we’re traveling to. We’re just ready to play some basketball.”

HAVE YOU GOT THE SCOUT ON UCF YET?

“Yeah, we’ve looked over some film and all that. It’s going to be a fun game. They’re a good team, we’re a good team, it’s going to be — it’s what March Madness is made of.”

THEY PLAY AT A PRETTY UPTEMPO KIND OF PACE. IS THAT SOMETHING YOU LIKE TO GO UP AGAINST? I MEAN, YOU’VE KIND OF SLOWED IT DOWN A LITTLE THIS YEAR.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve slowed it down, but we’ve played a lot of teams in the Big Ten that play a high tempo. You have Michigan State and all that, so I think we’re just ready to get after it with them.”

ISN’T THAT ONE OF THE REAL HIGH POINTS AND HIGH MARKS ABOUT THIS TEAM? YOU CAN ADAPT TO WHATEVER SITUATION THAT YOU NEED, NO MATTER WHAT THE OPPOSITION PUTS OUT THERE?

“Yeah, absolutely, I think that’s what every good team has to have. Like, you’re not going to be able to control what they always have or what they’re doing on offensive scheme, so we just got to adapt and play our best game with it.”

EVER PLAY AT THE WELLS FARGO CENTER?

“I have not, no. I’ve never even been in Philadelphia.”

DO YOU LIKE PLAYING IN NBA ARENAS?

“Yeah, it was fun. Last year, I played in Cleveland, so it’s pretty cool playing in NBA arenas.”

AND YOU’RE GOOD WITH BLIZZARDS?

[LAUGHING] “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

HOW DOES IT FEEL KNOWING THAT NO MATTER WHERE YOU GO, YOU AND YOUR TEAMMATES ARE MARQUEE PLAYERS AND A MARKED TEAM?

“It’s good. That’s kind of what you want, you want a mark on your back. So, it’s like everyone’s coming after you. You want their best game, we’re going to give them our best game and we’re just ready to get after it.”