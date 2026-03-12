UCLA basketball team set to play Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

In a bit of an upset, the UCLA basketball team will take on 14-seed Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday. The Scarlet Knights beat No. 11 seed Minnesota on Wednesday 72-67.

UCLA is the 6 seed in the Tournament after closing the year with two straight wins over Nebraska and USC. The Bruins’ last loss actually came against the Golden Gophers, but now UCLA gets to avoid having to play Minnesota again.

UCLA played Rutgers earlier this season and won in a blowout, beating the Scarlet Knights 98-66 at home in February. Rutgers may be playing better basketball lately, winning five of its last eight. Still, four of those wins have come against bottom tier teams in the Big Ten in Penn State and Maryland (each twice).

UCLA guard Trent Perry, left, talks to head coach Mick Cronin on the sideline during an 83-62 nonconference win over West Georgia at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 10, 2025. (Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

The Bruins might have preferred to play Minnesota. The Golden Gophers didn’t have a good Big Ten record, but Minnesota is higher rated in the metrics systems and the NET, and would have given UCLA a more quality win opportunity. Now, UCLA is in a game that is much more downside than upside — a loss to Rutgers could drop the Bruins a seed line, while a win does little to move them up.

What might be next for UCLA basketball?

If UCLA does beat Rutgers tomorrow night, and the Bruins will be heavily favored, Michigan State looms on Friday. The Spartans blew UCLA out 82-59 last month, and that game featured Mick Cronin’s twin blowups, throwing Steven Jamerson out of the game and then getting into a strange altercation with a reporter after the game. UCLA would have a lot to shake off heading into that one, but it would represent a significant resume opportunity for the Bruins.