UCLA basketball's Lauren Betts, Cori Close repeat as Naismith Trophy finalists

UCLA center Lauren Betts and head coach Cori Close were named top four finalists Wednesday for three Naismith Trophy national awards in an announcement by The Atlanta Tipoff Club.

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Betts was named a finalist for a second consecutive year for both player of the year and defensive player of the year. The 6-foot-7 senior became the first player in program history to earn the national defensive player of the year honor last season.

Betts powered the Bruins to their fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance in Monday’s second-round win over Oklahoma State after scoring a career-high 35 points in a dominant performance.

Betts is averaging 17.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game heading into Friday’s regional semifinal against fourth-seeded Minnesota at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

UCLA head coach Cori Close (Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea | Imagn Images)

Close, the reigning national coach of the year, is up for the honor again.

Earlier this season, Close was named Big Ten coach of the year after guiding the Bruins to an undefeated mark in league play and sweeping the regular-season and conference titles for the first time. It earned UCLA a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive year.

The Bruins brought a nation-best 19 Quad 1 victories into the postseason, including 12 wins over ranked opponents, and have won a program-record 27 consecutive games.

The finalists

Betts is joined by Connecticut teammates Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong and Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes as finalists for player of the year.

Betts and Strong are in the running for defensive player of the year along with West Virginia guard Jordan Harrison and Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo.

Close is joined by UConn’s Geno Auriemma, Vanderbilt’s Shea Ralph and Texas’ Vic Schaefer for coach of the year.