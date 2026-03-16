UCLA HC Mick Cronin on NCAA Tournament, the 7 Seed, UCF

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke to the media Monday after his Bruins had been given the No. 7 seed in the South, set to face 10-seed UCF on Friday in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

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Cronin talked about what kicked in for this team’s defense, traveling to Philadelphia, the health of both Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau and more.