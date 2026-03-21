UCLA Basketball's Mick Cronin, Trent Perry and Eric Dailey talked about the first-round win over UCF

The UCLA Bruins ultimately prevailed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday against UCF, 75-71.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin called it a “wild” game, with sure-fire free-throw shooters like Trent Perry and Skyy Clark missing free throws, Clark getting his tooth knocked out with no foul called. The coach talked about how Tyler Bilodeau woke up this morning to a sore knee and he held him out.

Perry and Eric Dailey talked about winning the game down the stretch.