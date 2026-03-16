UCLA Basketball's Skyy Clark, Eric Dailey and Trent Perry on NCAA Tournament, UCF, Defense and More (WITH TRANSCRIPT)

UCLA basketball players Skyy Clark, Eric Dailey and Trent Perry talked to the media Monday, the day after Selection Sunday.

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They answered questions about the NCAA Tournament, the improvement on defense, what they see from their first-round opponent, 10-seed UCF, and more.

Transcript

AN UNUSUAL SELECTION SUNDAY, NOT BEING TOGETHER, DID YOU GUYS STAY TOGETHER OR JUST GO TO YOUR APARTMENTS?

Skyy Clark: “Ah, yeah, we were planning on staying together as a team, but we kind of got back at like a weird time. And we checked the time, we thought it was at 3 p.m. Pacific Time, but it was like 3 p.m. Eastern Time or something. So, we just all watched it on our own, and then as soon as we heard everything we all talked in a group chat and started to lock in.”

YOU GUYS HAVE LOCKED IN AS A TEAM, AND OBVIOUSLY GETTING BACK TO FULL STRENGTH IS GOING TO BE IMPORTANT. BUT WHAT HAVE YOU GUYS DONE HERE IN THESE LAST THREE WEEKS TO REALLY TAKE IT TO THE NEXT LEVEL?

Clark: “I think something just finally clicked to where we all bought in, and I think that Nebraska game was huge for us. We saw what we can really do if we really just play hard and play that Mick Cronin style of basketball. We’re just carrying that onto the court.”

I’D LIKE FOR EACH OF YOU TO TALK ABOUT YOUR LEVEL OF ANXIOUSNESS AS YOU GET READY TO GO INTO THIS PARTICULAR TOURNAMENT, AND HOW BIG IT IS AND HOW ALL-CONSUMING IT IS FOR YOU AT THIS PARTICULAR TIME?

Eric Dailey Jr.: “Yeah, I mean, first off, in the Bible it says, ‘God don’t be (inaudible) for nothing.’ God says that, so I’m really not anxious. I’m really just ready. I think our team’s ready. We’ve prepared all season, we’ve played in tough games and we won a lot of top-ranked games, and that builds confidence for a team like us. Just going into the tournament, taking it one game at a time and focusing on one possession at a time. It’s really no pressure on us, at all. Just go out there and play with a lot of fight and a lot of grit and we’ll be all right.”

COACH HAS TALKED ABOUT GETTING YOU READY FOR THIS TIME OF THE YEAR, PLAYING YOUR BEST. WHAT IS THE STRATEGY BEHIND THAT? HOW HAS HE COACHED YOU TO GET YOU READY FOR THIS MOMENT?

Clark: “I don’t think he does anything different that he usually does. Coach Cronin, he’s the same person every single day, so you know what you’re getting from him. He just tells us, ‘You gotta play harder than the other team.’ That’s what March is all about. Xs and Os kind of, but it’s really just who plays the hardest. That’s usually who advances.”

TRENT, FROM WHERE YOU WERE MENTALLY A YEAR AGO TO WHERE YOU ARE NOW, HOW EXCITED ARE YOU FOR THE OPPORTUNITY?

Trent Perry: “I mean, I’m very excited. Just to be able to play on this stage, very grateful to be on this stage. And it’s not just going to take me to lead the team, it’s gonna take everybody. Eric, Skyy, Donovan (Dent) — everybody — to lead for this big run. So, I’m very excited to just be on this stage with them.”

YOU THREE GUYS LED IN THAT BIG TEN TOURNAMENT GAME WITHOUT TYLER BILODEAU AND DONOVAN DENT. CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THAT EXPERIENCE WITHOUT THEM?

Perry: “I mean, at the end of the day, it’s just basketball. If one guy goes down, another man steps up. Of course, a lot of people stepped up in that game — Brandon Williams, Eric Freeny, especially. Steven Jamerson, Jamar (Brown), like, everybody stepped up. So, I think a good takeaway is that everybody just played hard and everybody that stepped up, and you could see what we could do.”

HOW IMPORTANT WAS IT TO GET THAT MOMENTUM IN THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT?

Dailey: “No, it was good. It was good to play those games in a row, it felt like the old days when we used to play AAU. To play those games in a row like that, that definitely builds momentum. Definitely some extra games that give you some confidence going into the Big Dance. You know, in the Big Dance you going to have a day off in-between so that will be way better to be able to stay fresh. But, you know, three games in a row like that against tough teams, that’s what you need. That’s like that extra resilience that you take with you into the tournament.”

YOU CAN MAKE THE CASE THAT THE DIFFERENCE THE LAST FEW WEEKS WITH YOU GUYS HAS BEEN THE DEFENSE. WHAT’S BEEN THE CHANGE, WHAT’S KICKED IN?

Perry: “I mean, I just think what Skyy said, that Nebraska game really kicked it off for us. The way our intent on the defensive end — the intensity, the talking, rotations — like all that. I think that is what kind of kick-started our intent of defense moving forward. So, after that game, it was up from there.”

COACH MENTIONED ERIC FREENY HAD A BIG IMPACT IN THAT, TOO. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THAT?

Perry: “I mean, he’s had an impact for a long time now. He’ll always have more rebounds than he has points and, of course, that last game against Purdue he had eight points and five rebounds. Like, that’s huge for a guy that’s coming off the bench and guarding the best player and all that. So, he’s going to be very key for us in March.”