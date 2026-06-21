UCLA camp moves the needle to land 2029 CB Kiingbaraka Kizzee

Cornerback Kiingbaraka Kizzee is already approaching close to 20 offers heading into the summer before his sophomore season, and the 2029 Orange (Calif.) Lutheran recruit was already toying with the idea of making an early decision in favor of USC just a month ago.

But an invite-only camp at crosstown rival UCLA made Kizzee feel “special” and Sunday he accelerated everything by giving the Bruins his early pledge.

“When you walk into a camp and realize it’s not a big crowd, it hits you that they didn’t just open the doors to everybody,” Kizzee told Bruin Report Online after Tuesday’s camp. “They picked who they really wanted to evaluate. For me, being a 2029 recruit and already getting that kind of attention says a lot about how seriously UCLA is tracking me. It shows they see potential early, and that motivates me to keep working.

“At most camps you’re fighting for reps or trying to stand out in a big group. Here, every rep mattered because the coaches were watching everything. They could correct small details right away, and I felt like I improved even within the session. It’s rare to get that kind of one‑on‑one attention at a college camp.

“They’re very detail‑oriented but also very encouraging. They don’t just tell you what you did wrong — they explain why it matters.”

Kizzee is the Bruins’ first 2029 commit at a time they have yet to land anyone in the 2028 class and are still finishing up the 2027 cycle. Rivals has yet to begin ranking 2029 recruits, but he was one of 15 cornerbacks in the class to land on Rivals’ early watch list earlier this month.

As a freshman last season, Kizzee was credited with 15 tackles to go with three pass deflections and a 47-yard interception.

What Kizzee showed UCLA

While the defensive backs were mostly clustered together, the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder was primarily being instructed by cornerbacks coach Eddie Whitley Jr.

Both Whitley and head coach Bob Chesney were complimentary in their assessment during the workout, Kizzee said.

“Coach Eddie was the one giving me most of the reps and feedback,” Kizzee said. “They told me they liked how I move and play press coverage and take coaching well. They also told me they love how I move to be as big as I am.

“Coach Chesney said he liked my competitiveness and how quickly I pick things up. Hearing that from a college staff this early definitely boosts my confidence.”

Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney reported last month that Miami, Notre Dame and Oregon were other programs to watch in Kizzee’s recruitment.

There’s still a long way until 2029 to hold onto the commitment with such heavyweights strongly interested, but the UCLA staff’s early recruiting efforts since arriving in January are already starting to resonate with elite underclassmen.

CB Kiingbaraka Kizzee highlights – Freshman season