Lauren Betts headlines historic WNBA draft for UCLA

Shortly after winning the national championship, UCLA women’s basketball head coach Cori Close joked that attracting talent in the transfer portal just got easier.

Professional development, though, may be the Bruins’ greatest recruiting tool.

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Center Lauren Betts was the first of three consecutive UCLA draft picks when she was selected fourth overall by the Washington Mystics in the first round of the WNBA draft Monday in New York City. She was the program’s first of five first-round picks overall, setting a draft record for the most first-rounders from a single school in the same draft.

The Bruins did not have to wait long to make more history. In the second round, guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was taken with the 18th overall pick by the Connecticut Sun.

Tennessee, Notre Dame and South Carolina all shared the previous record for most selections in a single draft, and now UCLA stands alone.

Record-breaking Bruins! 🐻



UCLA has set the new record for most draftees selected in the first round of a @WNBA draft, surpassing UConn (4 in 2002).#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/FrMgMTV2qD — UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) April 14, 2026

Betts became the 16th player in UCLA history to be drafted into the league and the program’s highest selection since Noelle Quinn was also selected fourth overall in 2007. Only Natalie Williams was drafted higher, going third overall in 1999.

Betts’ three-year career at UCLA was highlighted by back-to-back first-team All-American selections, the national defensive player of the year award in 2025, a pair of Big Ten defensive player of the year honors and this year’s Big Ten player of the year recognition.

Her 244 career blocks set a program record despite spending her freshman year at Stanford.

BREAKING: Lauren Betts has been selected by the Washington Mystics with the No. 4 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/oOPIgrlTI7 — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 13, 2026

Betts took a reduction in usage this past season after the Bruins worked in a pair of new starters. Her ability to help switch out onto guards and move her feet on the perimeter made her one of the sport’s most versatile defenders.

This past season, Betts averaged 17.1 points on 58.2% shooting to go with 8.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 blocks. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament and helped deliver UCLA’s first-ever NCAA national title.

At No. 4, we're taking Lauren Betts!

Welcome to D.C.! pic.twitter.com/4gnCqBKJfn — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) April 13, 2026

Gabriela Jaquez goes to Chicago Sky at No. 5

Immediately, the entire UCLA women’s basketball team in attendance was once again celebrating after Jaquez went fifth overall to the Chicago Sky.

Jaquez surged into the draft after playing a leading role in the Bruins’ national title victory. The Camarillo, Calif., native had a game-high 21 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Another player who spent all four years with the program, Jaquez started her final two seasons. He averaged 13.5 points on 53.9% shooting, including 39% on 3-pointers, to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Jaquez’s defense was particularly important in helping the Bruins advance past Texas in the Final Four.

CHIIIIIII-TOWNNNN ARE YOU READY? 🗣️



with the 5th pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft, we select Gabriela Jaquez from UCLA 🩵 pic.twitter.com/kS8AMPdMrN — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) April 13, 2026

Love that for Gabriela Jaquez. No. 5 overall to the Chicago Sky. — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 13, 2026

Kiki Rice goes No. 6 to Toronto Tempo

The Bruin flavor to the draft continued when Rice was selected seventh and became the first draft pick in the history of the Toronto Tempo expansion franchise.

Rice was a four-year starter for the program and was one of two foundational pieces who chose UCLA out of high school.

Rice set career highs this past season in scoring (14.9 points), field goal percentage (48.9%), 3-point shooting (38.5%), free-throw percentage (90.2%) and rebounding (5.9). The third-team All-American played more off the ball this past season and added 4.3 assists per game.

MAKING HISTORY TWICE IN ONE WEEK. 🏆



Selecting sixth, with our first-ever entry draft selection, we’ve drafted Kiki Rice from UCLA.



Entry Draft presented by @turbotaxcanada pic.twitter.com/gu5P0ltOwq — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) April 13, 2026

Angela Dugalić goes No. 9 to Washington Mystics

It will be a UCLA reunion in D.C., with Dugalić joining Betts after being selected ninth overall by the Mystics. It was the pick that tied the 2002 Connecticut team for the most first-round selections from the same school in one draft.

Dugalić proved to be the most selfless player on the roster, offering to come off the bench after starting on last year’s Final Four team.

The move led to Dugalić to being named the Big Ten’s top reserve. She averaged 9.0 points on 50.2% shooting and grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game.

Pick 9 ➡️ Angela Dugalić!

Welcome to D.C.! pic.twitter.com/S8eYMHBN2J — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) April 13, 2026

Gianna Kneepkens goes No. 15 to Connecticut Sun

The record-setting first-round selection was made by the Connecticut Sun, who made the 3-point sharpshooter the 15th and final pick of the round.

Kneepkens spent her first four years at Utah before transferring to UCLA for her final season.

She led the Bruins and ranked 14th nationally in 3-point shooting, converting 42.9% of her attempts. Overall, Kneepkens averaged 12.8 points and shot 49.3% from the field to go with 2.9 assists per game.

Leger-Walker goes No. 18 to Connecticut Sun in Round 2

Leger-Walker spent the past two years at UCLA but played just one season after rehabbing a torn ACL and sitting out last year’s Final Four run.

After starting her career at Washington State, the first New Zealand product to be drafted moved into a supporting role and shared lead guard duties for the Bruins. Leger-Walker averaged 8.4 points on 45.7% shooting to go with a team-high 5.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

She will now reunite with Kneepkens as Sun rookies.

The WNBA’s 30th season begins May 8.