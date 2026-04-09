UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler is used to being a part of teams that have achieved some “crazy dreams,” most notably College Football Playoff appearances at Cincinnati and James Madison in past stops. Now, he’s trying to do the same with the Bruins.

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Hitschler met with reporters Thursday to give background on a motivational quote that Bruin Report Online learned of in recent weeks that is often attributed to him.

“If you think your dreams are crazy, show ’em what crazy dreams can do,” Hitschler said, noting that it stemmed from his time as an assistant at Cincinnati from 2018 to 2022.

“I had a good friend from high school who passed away of pancreatic cancer,” Hitschler shared. “and that was kind of her motto.

“We kind of started that in defensive back/safety room at Cincinnati when we made the playoffs there. So, it’s carried over at a few different places, and just a belief, right? … A lot of people think we’re crazy when we talk about the abilities of what this team can do. We just gotta show ’em what crazy dreams can do.”

Hitschler 9 1/2-minute meeting with the media after Day 4 of spring practice also touched on his initial thoughts of Oklahoma transfer linebacker Sammy Omosigho, the strengths of James Madison transfer nickel back DJ Barksdale, the versatility in the entire secondary, and much more:

UCLA DC Colin Hitschler after Day 4 of spring camp