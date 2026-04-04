Final Fours Up: UCLA defeats Texas to reach first NCAA women's title game

UCLA head coach Cori Close told ESPN in the pregame leading up to her team’s Final Four matchup against Texas that she wanted the Bruins to “play free and aggressive.” After displaying some shaky moments in the previous rounds of the NCAA tournament, the Bruins’ start in particular needed a strong response.

UCLA was every bit the aggressor from the jump Friday night and raced out to a quick double-digit lead. But both defenses soon took over, and a three-point halftime lead that held up going into the fourth quarter required a significantly stronger finish from the Bruins in what amounted to a physical, sloppy battle.

UCLA opened the fourth on a 14-4 run and held off a late Texas flurry in the final minute for a 51-44 victory at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix that secured the program’s first-ever NCAA national championship game appearance. The Bruins (36-1), who will face South Carolina (36-3) on Sunday, were the more poised team that put aside the memories of getting bounced in a 34-point blowout loss in last year’s national semifinals.

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The Bruins’ 30th consecutive victory also avenged a November loss to Texas that immediately preceded the program-record string of wins.

UCLA All-American center Lauren Betts posted a double-double, leading the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocked shots. Guards Gianna Kneepens and Gabriela Jaquez added 10 points apiece.

Texas All-American forward Madison Booker was stifled into a 3-of-23 shooting performance and finished with just six points. Longhorns center Kyla Oldacre paced the team with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Leading 47-44, Betts helped seal the victory with blocked shot on a Booker layup attempt with 21 seconds left.

In Friday’s other semifinal, South Carolina avenged a 23-point loss to Connecticut in last year’s national championship game and beat the undefeated Huskies 62-48. The UConn loss coupled with the Bruins’ victory spoiled what many considered to be a dream collision course between the two teams who finished 1-2 in the final regular-season polls.

The national championship game is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time start and will air on ABC. The only UCLA women’s basketball national championship in program history is the 1978 AIAW title from the pre-NCAA era.

Last season, UCLA knocked off then-top-ranked South Carolina 77-62 at Pauley Pavilion.