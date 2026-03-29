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UCLA digs deep to beat Duke 70-58, advance to Final Four

by: Jonathan Lee22 minutes ago
UCLA center Lauren Betts.
Mar 29, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Toby Fournier (35) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the second quarter in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

A Lauren Betts layup sealed a dramatic, come-from-behind, 70-58 victory over Duke to propel UCLA to its second consecutive Final Four.

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