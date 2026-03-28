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UCLA executes 'simple basketball' to advance into the Elite Eight

by: Jonathan Lee11 minutes ago
UCLA guard Kiki Rice against Minnesota in the Sweet 16
Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Brylee Glenn (12) during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The UCLA women's basketball team out-executed Minnesota on Friday, beating the Gophers 80-56 to advance to the Elite Eight.

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