UCLA executes 'simple basketball' to advance into the Elite Eight

UCLA executes 'simple basketball' to advance into the Elite Eightby: Jonathan Lee11 minutes agoRead In AppMar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Brylee Glenn (12) during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn ImagesThe UCLA women's basketball team out-executed Minnesota on Friday, beating the Gophers 80-56 to advance to the Elite Eight.