UCLA Football 2026 Transfer Class Ranked No. 12 in On3 Rankings

UCLA’s 2026 transfer class ranks No. 12 in the nation by On3 (GO HERE), and No. 2 in the Big Ten (GO HERE), which is a significant difference than the previous rankings Bruin Report Online was reporting.

The 247Sports rankings had UCLA’s 2026 transfer class as No. 33 in the nation and No. 7 in the Big Ten.

Why the difference?

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

Sahir West (Courtesy JMU Athletics)

The two networks use a different ranking criteria. The 247 network uses a conventional player rating, and then has a formula for adding up the players in the class. It also emphasizes pro potential in rating its players.

On3 does it a bit differently. It rates transfer prospects by the On3 (P)erformance score, which is based more on college performance and college potential. In its class rankings, it utilizes a proprietary algorithm to compare a program’s incoming transfer class’s production value over the outgoing group of transfers. It determines if a program has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent, and then afixes a score to the class and ranks classes by that score.

Initially it might seem unorthodox. But once you think about it, the class absolutely should be judged primarily by how it improved the program’s roster, and that’s what On3 does.

Brandon Huffman, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, said the On3 method is superior. “It’s based on roster management and upgrading, and that’s what this is really about,” he said. “It emphasizes college impact more, and it isn’t nearly as based on the opinion of a couple of network evaluators but far more data-driven.”

For the On3 national 2026 transfer class rankings, GO HERE.

For the On3 2026 Big Ten transfer class rankings, GO HERE.