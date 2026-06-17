UCLA Football 2027 Recruiting Still Hanging Strong With Top-20 Ranking

UCLA football has unquestionably done an excellent job in recruiting the 2027 high school football class.

Bob Chesney and Co. came into UCLA with a recruiting apparatus pretty much in the repair shop — and in a matter of months have built a relative juggernaut.

Again — imagine what the program could do in recruiting if it actually wins this season?

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For now, UCLA football is performing as a top-20 program in high school recruiting — exactly where you expect it to be.

Chesney and general manager Darrick Yray have to date compiled a 22-man class, and it currently sits at No. 16 in the Rivals Industry rankings (an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services).

When UCLA was going through its late-April-early May surge, getting commitments from a string of 2027 recruits, including a string of four-stars, it climbed as high as No. 11 in the Rivals Industry rankings. Commitments like those from cornerback prospect JuJu Johnson from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly, the class’s top-ranked recruit, defensive tackle George Toia of Trophy Club (Tex.) Byron Nelson and cornerback Jerry Outhouse from Forth Worth (Tex.) North Crawley catapulted UCLA into the top 15 during that stint.

You knew there would be some shake out and settling of the rankings. Many powerhouse programs like Georgia (No. 12), Michigan (No. 13), and LSU (No. 14) have flexed their recruiting muscles since and have leapfrogged the Bruins.

UCLA, though, has shown some staying power, still holding onto a top-20 ranking.

Most recently, the commitment of four-star receiver Matthew Gregory from Pottstown (Penn.) Owen J. Roberts has helped to buoy UCLA’s class rankings.

Four-star UCLA-committed prospects George Toia, JuJu Johnson and Matthew Gregory

UCLA is also in the upper-tier of 2027 high school recruiting for the Big Ten — currently at No. 5 behind traditionally elite recruiting programs like Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Michigan (GO HERE).

It’s not just a matter that UCLA has a high number of recruits in its class so far. It comes in 16th in the country at the moment for average rating per committed prospect (GO HERE).

Interestingly, too, UCLA, with its total class score of 90.089, is within a point of USC (90.936), Texas (90.624), Georgia (90.362), Michigan (90.303), LSU (90.232) and Clemson, which is just above it at No. 15 with a score of 90.198.

In the new era of recruiting, the high school football recruiting cycle sees most of its action in the spring, with programs hosting official visitors April through June, and with most prospects making a commitment by mid-July.

So, Chesney and his staff still have some time to add to the 2027 class. The Bruins could probably finish the spring recruiting cycle with 3-5 more commitments, and those could be significant enough to keep UCLA in the top-20 in Chesney’s first high school recruiting cycle. Again, where it should be.

The fact that UCLA, coming off the worst 10-year stint in its football history, could so immediately jump into the pool with the big boys is a testament to UCLA’s natural recruiting power, and the recruiting acumen of its new staff.

We’ll have a story coming soon on which recruits UCLA will need to finish with to secure that top-20 class — and also how UCLA could get a recruiting class ranking boost by a re-rating of its current commitments.

Suffice it to say — UCLA football recruiting is back.