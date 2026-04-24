UCLA Football and Bob Chesney to Host 175 High School Coaches for Clinic

The world of UCLA football has definitely changed.

Head coach Bob Chesney is going all-in to establish relationships with local high schools. In an unprecedented move, Chesney and UCLA football will host 175 high school coaches, including 30 head coaches from the states of California, Arizona and Virginia, for a coaches clinic.

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The clinic will be conducted during UCLA’s actual practice tonight (Friday).

Credit: UCLA Athletics

In a statement, this is how the event is described: “The clinic is designed to welcome and introduce high school coaches to the UCLA football program, showcase how the Bruins’ coaching staff teaches fundamentals and progressions, and demonstrate how to take drills from the meeting room to the field with maxium effort to increase retention and encourage fundametally sound football.”

Tonight’s practice is closed to the public but open to the media so Bruin Report Online will be onhand to report from the event.