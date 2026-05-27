UCLA Football Announces Start Times For First Three Games

Release from UCLA:

UCLA football, together with the Big Ten Conference and its television partners, announced start times and network designations for its first three games of the 2026 season on Wednesday.

The Bruins’ season-opener at California on Sept. 5 kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. UCLA’s home opener on Sept. 12 against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl is slated for a 4:15 p.m. PT start on Big Ten Network. The Bruins’ Sept. 19 home contest and Big Ten opener against Purdue will begin at 8 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.

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UCLA’s remaining kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Bob Chesney

Season tickets for the first year of the Bob Chesney Era are now available to purchase. Fans can click HERE or contact UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or via email at [email protected] for more information.

This year’s matchup with California marks the 95th meeting all-time between the in-state rivals, and first since 2023. UCLA owns a 58-35-1 record in the all-time series and will be making its first trip to Berkeley since 2022.

UCLA and SDSU will meeting for the eight time this century and 25th time overall. The Bruins are hosting the Aztecs for the first time since 2019.

The 2026 season marks the first the first time that UCLA and Purdue will meet as conference-mates. The Bruins have faced Purdue five times, all between 1950-80, accruing a 3-0-2 record. The Boilermakers last appeared in Pasadena for the 2001 Rose Bowl, and last visited the Bruins during the 1979 campaign.

2026 UCLA Football Schedule

