UCLA Football Coach Bob Chesney Mic'd Up at Practice

This is just a tweet from the UCLA Football Twitter page.

We at Bruin Report Online don’t usually dedicate an entire story to just one UCLA Football tweet.

But this is unique.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 4 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 4 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

Of course, coach Bob Chesney knows he’s mic’d, so you might assume he’s performing for the camera/mic.

But we’ve been out at practice and have witnessed the kind of energy he brings to Spaulding Field, and can attest to the fact that this is very typical, mic’d or not.

We bring it here to BRO because it is something to see, and to give you a sense of Bob Chesney on the practice field.