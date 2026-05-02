UCLA Football Coach Bob Chesney on Spring Game, Being at the Rose Bowl, Iamaleava and More

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney talked after the UCLA Football Spring Game.

The coach talked about some of the takeaways overall from spring practice, quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s play, the offensive line’s development, not having to sell UCLA in recruiting, a commitment he received on the field after the game and more.

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