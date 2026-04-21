UCLA football coach Bob Chesney talks OL, Rowe, and more

UCLA football coach Bob Chesney spoke after football practice on Tuesday about the status of the offensive line, some updates on injured players, and a variety of other topics.

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Chesney shared that he doesn’t really have a timeline for establishing a depth chart on the offensive line, and that they will end up rotating guys through anyway. He did say they’re starting to see combinations that they like.

He talked about the status of Leland Smith and Scooter Jackson. Jackson was missing for the third straight practice that we’ve seen.

He also discussed being on the red carpet last week for a movie premiere, and what that was like. He also talked about his increasing familiarity with Los Angeles, and why it’s important for him to know a lot about the area.

Watch the full interview below.