UCLA football coach Bob Chesney talks on Tuesday

UCLA football coach Bob Chesney spoke after Tuesday’s practice about how practices have gone so far, who is standing out in the trenches, some injury updates, and much more.

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Chesney said today that the defense made some plays and kept its energy up, but the offense slowed down a bit. The defense had a couple of interceptions in the practice, including a big one from DJ Barksdale.

Chesney also talked about the guys who are standing out in the trenches, and two names he brought up were defensive end/edge Aidan Gobaira and offensive lineman Julian Armella. He said he particularly likes Armella’s passion for the game.

He also provided updates on some of the injured UCLA players, which today included offensive tackle Jordan Davis and defensive back Scooter Jackson, but neither injury is expected to keep them out long.