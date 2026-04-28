UCLA football coach Bob Chesney talks spring game format

UCLA football coach Bob Chesney spoke with the media after Tuesday’s practice, discussing the spring game format, some standouts he noticed from the scrimmage on Saturday, what clarity he is seeing on the offensive line, and delivering pizza to the frats on Monday.

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The spring game format, according to Chesney, will either be the team split in two between white and blue teams or, if they can’t get enough bodies available, an offense vs. defense type scrimmage. It’s to be determined based on whether they get a couple of guys back over the next few days. Either way, it will be a scored scrimmage and interesting for fans to watch.

He talked about the standouts he saw from the scrimmage on Saturday and overall, noting some of the less obvious names like tight end Brayden Loftin and wide receiver Shane Rosenthal. He also talked about quarterback Ty Dieffenbach and his drive at the end of practice today. He also said they’re still working through the depth chart on the offensive line, and it sounds as if there won’t be obvious clarity there until after spring as far as starters.

Finally, he talked about going to the UCLA frats on Monday and delivering pizza with edge rusher Sahir West, safety Cole Martin, and cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. He discussed the importance of outreach in the UCLA community and getting everyone involved.

Full video here: