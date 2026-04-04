UCLA Football DC Colin Hitschler on the Scheme, Player Enthusiasm, and Chesney's Motivational Skills

UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler talked to the media after practice Saturday.

He spoke about the defensive scheme he’ll use at UCLA, how he’s used it at various stops, but also how its flexibility can adapt to different personnel.

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Hitschler spoke about how it’s early, just the second practice of spring, but how impressed he is by his players’ enthusiasm, and how head coach Bob Chesney is the best in the country at motivation.