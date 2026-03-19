UCLA Football Has High Level of "Returning" Experience

UCLA football “returns” quite a bit of experience, according to the pundits this offseason.

Every offsason, college football analysts take up a lot of our time with statistics, metrics and prognostications.

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One type of metric that analysts commonly rely on to keep us engaged during the offseason is how much returning experience a team has. It has proven to be a pretty good indicator of how a team will do on the field.

In this age of the transfer portal, though, “returning” doesn’t mean how much experience players have collected at their programs, but how much they have in college football at any number of programs.

Sam Yoon (Jan Kim Lim/UCLA Athletics)

If you look at UCLA football’s depth chart (we provide that for you here at BRO — GO HERE), it is stocked with a great deal of experience.

In fact, according to @TheBigTenHuddle, UCLA’s offensive line is No. 1 in the Big Ten conference for combined career offensive line snaps.

Career offensive line snaps for every Big Ten team in 2026 pic.twitter.com/OwoGOJRdzS — The Big Ten Huddle 🎙️ (@TheBigTenHuddle) March 17, 2026

That’s pretty stunning. It makes sense, though, if you consider the years of experience of such incoming transfer seniors like Jordan Davis, Carter Sweazie, Hall Schmidt and Derek Osman. Then there’s UCLA’s returning UCLA starting center Sam Yoon and sometime-starters Julian Armella and Jaylan Jeffers, along with multi-year underclass transfer starter Riley Robell. That’s eight players who have multiple years of starter-level snaps on their resume.

Bill Connelly, the ESPN writer who fashioned the predictive metric which measures a team’s efficiency called the SP+, tweeted that UCLA will be top ten in the nation for returning production.

Still have some fiddling to do, but my roster files are officially updated, and the returning production top 10 will probably end up looking something like this:



1. Notre Dame

2. Maryland

3. Nebraska

4. Va Tech

5. S Carolina

6. Texas

7. Minnesota

8. Georgia

9. UCLA

10. Florida — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) March 13, 2026

None of this really means that much. But it’s interesting that UCLA’s football team in its first season under the leadership of Bob Chesney will put so much experience and production on the field.