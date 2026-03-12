UCLA Football HC Bob Chesney on BRO's Move to On3

We know this clip was part of a larger video of UCLA luminaries congratulating Bruin Report Online for its move to the On3 network (GO HERE).

But UCLA football coach Bob Chesney was so good in it we had to allow it to stand alone.

We are very excited about the move to On3, and overwhelmed by the response from BROs — and new subscribers — in joining us here.

We very much appreciate coach Chesney and his staff for the unprecedented, instantaneous support for the site. In his short time with the program he’s already shown he’s different than other coaches, and he’s definitely been different in his immediate recognition of the role BRO plays in the UCLA fan community. We look forward to a great, immensely-beneficial relationship with coach and his program.

So far, BRO and On3 have had two exclusive interviews with coach Chesney — and that’s two more than any other UCLA team site.

For BRO’s interview with Chesney, GO HERE.

For the interview by On3’s Pete Nakos, GO HERE.