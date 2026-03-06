UCLA football HC Bob Chesney breaks silence on cloning secret

New UCLA football coach Bob Chesney has been on the move quite a bit lately, spending time at virtually every sporting event on the UCLA campus, helping with charity functions, sitting for an interview with BRO, going to many donor dinners, and more.

It simply is not possible that he’s been in all these places at once, and on Thursday, the UCLA football program came clean on Chesney’s behalf:

He’s clearly and obviously been cloned.

This is obviously hilarious, but also a great signal for the sense of energy and fun around the program since Chesney’s arrival. It’s quite literally impossible to imagine many former regimes consenting to this sort of goofy thing.

The posts on Twitter and Instagram have given the program some more exposure, with the Twitter post having 120,000 views, and the Instagram reel having well over 2000 likes. This is the second fairly viral post from UCLA’s socials about Chesney, after his discussion about the importance of the Wasserman building staff with the team earlier last month.

Just yesterday, the Chesney clone army was back at it again, with the head coach appearing at the Compton food pantry in the morning just after spending another night dining with UCLA supporters. Everything we’ve heard about Chesney’s work so far from sources around the program is that he’s shown a willingness to do pretty much whatever it takes to build up the program.