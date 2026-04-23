UCLA football hosting more visitors on Thursday

The UCLA football program is continuing to host several key visitors at spring practice, and today’s list features a key defensive player with UCLA bloodlines that the Bruins covet in the 2027 class.

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Additionally, a recent UCLA commitment, a UCLA signee, and the top target on UCLA’s quarterback board are all going to be on campus as well.

Full list of visitors here.