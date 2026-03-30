UCLA Football in Preseason ESPN SP+ Rankings

UCLA football, in its first season under Bob Chesney, will have to overcome more than just its opponents on the field — but some preseason predictions.

ESPN released its preseason SP+ projections for all 138 FBS teams.

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Designed by Bill Connelly, the SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency, a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava takes off running during the first half against rival USC at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 29, 2025. (Credit: Kirby Lee | Imagn Images)

UCLA, in these offseason power rankings, comes in at No. 46. It’s also 12th in the Big Ten.

Ohio State is No. 1, followed by Oregon, Notre Dame, Georgia and Indiana to round out the top five.

Other notable teams: Alabama is at No. 11, USC at No. 13, Penn State No. 17, and Washington No. 21.

Other UCLA 2026 opponents: Cal (No. 56), San Diego State (No. 71), Purdue (No. 82), Maryland (No. 55), Wisconsin (No. 61), Michigan State (No. 67), Nevada (No. 112), Minnesota (No. 45), and Illinois (No. 33).

For the full ESPN SP+ rankings, GO HERE.