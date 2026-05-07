UCLA Football is Recruiting QB Committed Elsewhere Who Could Decommit

UCLA is actively recruiting a four-star quarterback prospect committed elsewhere — in fact, to another Big Ten program.

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But there are some things happening in his recruitment, and UCLA is now recruiting the prospect in case he decommits.

UCLA offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy visited the quarterback prospect today.

Would UCLA have a chance with this prospect?

Rivals’ Greg Biggins has the scoop on the situation.