UCLA Football Jumps Up to No. 12 in the Rivals 2027 Team Recruiting Rankings

With the commitments of three four-star prospects in the last 24 hours, UCLA football is on a meteoric rise up the 2027 team recruiting rankings.

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It was just ranked No. 23 a matter of days ago. It then moved to No. 22.

Then four-star Trophy Club (Tex.) Byron Nelson’s George Toia committed Thursday, and that vaulted UCLA to No. 15.

Friday saw UCLA moving even more vertically. UCLA received two more four-star commitments, one from Engelwood (Col.) Cherry Creek OL Jackson Roper, and then four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse from Fort Worth (Tex.) North Crawley jumped in the boat.

This four-star bonanza on Friday catapulted UCLA to the No. 12 ranking in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

That No. 12 ranking puts UCLA ahead of the likes of Texas, Penn State, Tennessee and other big-name programs. It puts the Bruins right on the heels of No. 11 Miami and No. 10 LSU.

UCLA is now the No. 4 recruiting class in the Big Ten, behind only USC, Ohio State and Oregon.

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings (an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services), UCLA has 7 four-star recruits committed, and 12 committed prospects total. If it just modestly fills out the rest of its 2027 recruiting class, the commitments it already has probably guarantees a top-25 finish, and maybe even top 20.

This is all happening just five months since Bob Chesney became UCLA’s head football coach and, obviously, turned around the culture and recruiting effectiveness of the program.

And from what we’re hearing, UCLA will probably continue to add to its 2027 recruiting haul in the next 48 hours. How high in the team rankings can UCLA go by Sunday?

Stay tuned here at Bruin Report Online.