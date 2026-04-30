UCLA Football Lands Commitment From 4-Star DT George Toia

In the biggest commitment of the early Bob Chesney era, UCLA has landed four-star defensive tackle George Toia after Toia spent three days visiting practice this week.

Toia, the brother of former Bruin Jay Toia, is ranked No. 184 nationally in the Rivals rankings, and inside the top 100, at No. 88, in the Rivals Industry Ranking, a composite of the three major services. He’s a truly elite defensive tackle, who some have described as better than Jay at the same stage.

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The 6-2, 300-pounder was coveted by many of the top programs in the country, including Penn State, Michigan, Texas, the very well-positioned Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and dozens of others. So UCLA earning this commitment is a true reflection of the program stepping up to compete with the big boys.

Toia joins a class that already includes four other four-stars in safeties Pole Moala and Khalil Terry, linebacker Colton McKibben, and tight end Zac Fares. With his commitment, the Bruins now have 10 high school commitments before hosting a single official visit, which is truly impressive. UCLA is increasingly in good position to secure a top 25 high school class, and suddenly a top 15 class is starting to emerge as a real possibility.

The younger Toia moved to Texas before last high school season, but was previously a California kid, spending his first two years of high school football at Bishop Montgomery in Torrance.